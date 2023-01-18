Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/patchy dense fog developing late. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances tonight will be 10%. On Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% chance of rain. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will bring a slightly better chance of rain on Thursday w/highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be sunny and slightly cooler. The weekend ahead will be unsettled with storms likely and highs in the 60s. Rain chances Saturday will be 50% (mainly late) and 70% Sunday. Rainfall totals over the next week will be 1-2″.

