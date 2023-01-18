Woman critically injured after head-on collision

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has critical injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the woman was driving a blue Nissan sedan, traveling east on U.S. Highway 90, east of Durbin Lane. A male driving white Ram work van was traveling west on U.S. Highway 90.

Troopers say at some point, the blue Nissan crossed into the center line into the path of the white Ram and caused a head-on collision. The work van driver reportedly had minor injuries.

Roads were blocked off for the scene, and the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.