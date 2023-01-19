Bay County Sheriff’s Office asks public to claim stolen items

Bay County Sheriff's Office is working to locate the owners of several stolen items recovered from 40-year-old Casey Shuff's home.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man is in custody after deputies allegedly discovered dozens of stolen items at his home. Bay County Sheriff’s Office seized the items and are working to reunite the stolen stuff with its rightful owners.

Deputies said Casey Shuff, 40, is responsible for a series of burglaries on the west end of Panama City Beach. Officials said Shuff was the suspect identified on surveillance video in connection with stolen bike rack from a home. Deputies issued a search warrant last week and arrested Shuff after finding the stolen item at his home.

Ryan Nelson is an investigator with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. He said Shuff confessed to stealing the rack along with more than a dozen other items in his home.

“He was able to walk us through the residence and identify these items as stolen throughout the property, but he doesn’t recall where these items specifically came from,” Nelson said. “So that’s essentially what we’re trying to do here today is trying to hopefully open this up to the public a little bit and get some help identifying these items.”

The stolen items included several surfboards, bicycles, coolers and even a speaker. Officials are posting photos of the seized items on the Nextdoor app, in hopes that the owners will come forward.

Investigator Nelson says the Sheriff’s Office believes there are more stolen items at Shuff’s home.

“If you don’t see your items, but you’ve had something similar to that stolen in the last year or two and you just haven’t reported it, it’s possible these items are at his residence. So, it’s very important to file these reports when stuff is stolen,” said Nelson. “Make sure that you lock your house up. Make sure your garage is shut. Make sure that you lock your cars. It’s very very important to prevent crimes like these. A lot of these are crimes of opportunity. A closed garage and a locked door will prevent people from breaking into a residence and breaking into a car. If you leave it open, you’re basically handing it to them.”

Shuff has been charged with burglary and theft. His bond is set at 10,000.

