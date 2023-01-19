Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.

It was once a path for water to move from the Gulf to St. Andrews Bay. It was a passageway that with sand and storms became impassable.

“We’re not able to get the scallops out that we used to we used to get a lot of good crabs, a lot of good scallops, and in our oyster beds are having a hard time reproducing,” Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

The East Pass, or what many locals refer to as the Old Pass closed in 1999, which officials said was partly due to the newer St. Andrews Pass.

“It changed the hydraulics in the base system and it started to close down the old pass,” Dozier said.

The Old Pass reopened with dredging in 2001, but nature closed it once again by 2003. Now decades later, county leaders have been working to try again beginning with a study last year on a new location.

“A little bit deeper to keep it hydraulically stable and have it open longer,” Dozier said.

Tuesday, commissioners agreed to move forward with the proposed channel. Located on the west end of Shell Island on Tyndall Air Force Base, plans for it at 2,130 feet long and 655 feet wide, with an excavation depth of -10 feet.

One by one, a handful of residents stood to voice their support.

“I’ve seen the effects of the old past being open. you’re saying does it flush the lagoon out? 100% it does,” one Panama City resident said.

One resident said he believes it would improve safety.

“You’ve got another pass, you’ve got another way, you’ve got a boat that’s got a problem, got a passenger on board, got a crew member whatever. Coast guard has another access to get there quicker than going around the curve to get to it,” one Panama City resident said.

Some represented larger groups like Friends of Shell Island.

“We’re here to support your action to proceed on this because we believe it’d be a great benefit,” one Panama City resident said.

A member of the Bay County Chamber also stood up.

“For many years the Bay County Chamber supported reopening these paths and has maintained the position in our legislative agenda,” one Panama City resident said.

It’s a position county leaders have also maintained, which is why they continue to work on making way for a new East Pass.

Wednesday’s approval allows the project to move forward and proceed with permitting. But officials said the permitting process will likely take two to three years.

