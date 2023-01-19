Bay Welcoming in 47 Teams for the 4th Annual George Mulligan Memorial Wrestling Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay coach Mark Deaton and his program hosting the 4th annual George Mulligan Memorial Tournament, named after the long time Bay wrestling coach who passed away a few years ago. It’s an event that’s seen substantial growth in a short period of time!

“And it’s grown from 7 teams now we’ve got 47 teams coming here, that will be here Friday and Saturday. Probably 25-hundred people walking in and out of this gym before the weekend’s over. It’s a dream of mine, this is what I wanted to do before I retired, is to bring this tournament here and then I could successfully say I did something in honoring my coach”, Coach Deaton said.

32 Boys, 15 girls teams participating, coming from all over Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Friday and Saturday the competition days.

