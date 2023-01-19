Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC

By Sam Martello
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili.

You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrities like Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis, Mayor Mark Sheldon, and WJHG’s very own Neysa Wilkins will be in attendance.

Your $5 entry fee gets you a tasting cup from each contestant. You will also receive one “vote” ticket.

If you think you have the best chili, there is still time to sign up and be a part of the event! Call Sue at the PCBSC at 850-235-8015. Chili cook-off winners will receive a cash prize!

