Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission

Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election.
Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown's Ward II seat in the upcoming election.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday.

Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election.

Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her masters from Florida State University Panama City. Lucas currently stands as the Executive Director of the LEAD Coalition of Bay County.

Lucas said her top priority is community engagement, but she’s also looking at things like economic growth through small businesses and sustainable housing.

“What we call complementary action in the world that I come in. When people begin to believe that it’s possible for there to be increased opportunities for our children, for our businesses, for ourselves, then things begin to happen at a rate we couldn’t predict,” Lucas said.

Elections will be held in April.

