Congressman Greg Steube involved in accident, staff confirms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube has been injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirms. Steube represents Florida’s 17th congressional district.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter, “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

ABC7 spoke exclusively with witness who was first on the scene. Darrell Bernard Woodie, was delivering a package near the congressman’s Lakewood Ranch home. Woodie says that Steube was about 20 feet up on a ladder against a tree with a chainsaw. That’s when a huge tree limb crashed into the ladder.

“I immediately turned around and…he was midair. He was “obviously in pain and he was very limited movement”. Woodie called 9-1-1.

Steube is now in the hospital.

Congressman Vern Buchanan tweeted his well wishes for Steube’s recovery:

Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube’s accident earlier today.



Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 19, 2023

