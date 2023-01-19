Congressman Neal Dunn Visits Students At Hope School

Dunn Visits Hope School In Marianna
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The students of Hope School in Jackson County got a couple of surprises Wednesday.

A visit from Congressman Neal Dunn and a brand new track for their school.

The Marianna school serves many students who have special needs. Faculty tell us the school hasn’t always had a proper track for their students.

Superintendent Steve Benton says it has been dirt for years and it was something that needed to be changed to accommodate everyone.

Wednesday, they held a ribbon cutting for the track. They applied for a federal grant and Congressman Dunn helped them out.

Dunn says it is important to help this community so it can achieve the same things more urban areas can.

“This is an Unusual opportunity to help a really special group of kids with something they’ve been longing for... for a long time which is a new track,” said Dunn.

The track is rubberized so everyone can safely use it.

