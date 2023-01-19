Crestview woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charges

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman has been arrested on DUI manslaughter charges after police said she hit and killed a man driving a motorcycle.

In a news release, Crestview Police said they arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of Crestview on Wednesday.

On June 17, Police said Ainsworth was driving on First Avenue and suddenly pulled out in front William Norris Cosgrove, 38, of Fort Walton Beach who was driving a motorcycle on North Ferdon Blvd. That’s when police said she hit the motorcycle.

Cosgrove died from his injuries.

Following the fatal accident, police said a search warrant was obtained and a sample of Ainsworth’s blood was collected and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for toxicology testing.

After several months, police said investigators received the toxicology report for Ainsworth and it was determined that there were illegal substances in her blood at the time of the accident. As a result, they arrested Ainsworth after she turned herself in to law enforcement.

She was taken into custody without incident. Ainsworth has been charged with Vehicular Homicide and DUI Manslaughter. She was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

