Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and several are injured after a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, a 35-year-old was driving a pickup truck eastbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 90, approaching CR 197 A.

Meanwhile, three other vehicles, a sedan, van, and SUV were all stopped behind unknown traffic on the inside lane of U.S. Highway 90, west of CR 197 A.

FHP says the pickup truck driver failed to stop behind the sedan and rear-ended the two passengers inside.

The sedan was then reportedly pushed into the rear of the van driver, who hit the back of the SUV. Officials say the pickup truck driver continued east and came to a final resting place on the south shoulder of U.S. Highway 90.

FHP reports the sedan passengers traveled into the median and came to rest facing north on the center median of U.S. Highway 90. The van and SUV passengers went east into the median and finally rested in the same direction,

Troopers pronounced the sedan driver dead at the scene. The other passengers in the other three vehicles were treated and released. The sedan passenger was trauma alerted to Sacred Heart by ambulance. The SUV passenger was transported to West Florida Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

