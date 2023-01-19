HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City.

The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.

“You know it’s a really exciting time for Bay County as you see, so much investment from a public and private perspective,” said Chase Christianson, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital CEO. “You see growth kind every direction you turn. I think this is just another direction example of us trying to grow with the community that we serve making sure that we’re able to provide services in Bay County and kind if refrain from having our neighbors and our patients have to look for services elsewhere.”

Jean-Edson Belcourt, M.D. is the medical Director of the Hospice and Intensive Care Unit at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. He said he is hoping the rehab facility will lessen the burden on patients and families in the area.

“We had the ability to keep a lot more patients in the community before Hurricane Michael,” said Belcourt. “After Hurricane Michael we lost a lot of post-acute care beds. So, after the hurricane a lot more patients were leaving, and you could tell a lot of family members were not very ok making that daily travel to out of town to see their loved ones at a rehab facility. So now with opening of this we can keep these loved ones here.”

The rehab center is expected to open on January 30, 2023.

An HCA Emergency Room is also under construction on Back Beach Road near Breakfast Point in Panama City. It is expected to be completed in February.

