A midday light shower is possible but not likely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar this morning with two bands of rain moving in. The first will pass through early this morning. The second batch is expected by lunch time, give or take an hour, and it’s expected to be light and spotty in nature.

Otherwise, we’re waking up warm and humid and the day will stay warm and humid as well. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon; a solid 10-15deg above average.

Colder air gradually arrives tonight. Temperatures drop into the 40s by Friday morning and highs on Friday under mostly sunny skies only reach the mid 60s.

Saturday shapes up similarly with a cooler afternoon high in the lower 60s. By the afternoon on Saturday some light showers pick up to heavier rains overnight into Sunday morning. Some clearing is possible by Sunday afternoon. But keep your fingers crossed for that outcome. A solid 1-3″ of rain is expected over the weekend.

For today, mostly cloudy with a passing shower in the early morning and a spotty light shower possible for the midday. Skies turn partly sunny late in the day. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has cooler and drier conditions arrive for Friday.

