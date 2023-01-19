Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a Chipley Walmart on Wednesday, officials say.

According to a Facebook post with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was transported to a local hospital, and a heavy presence of law enforcement is on scene and safe.

Chipley Police are the acting agency in the case.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

