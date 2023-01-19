Panama City man sentenced to 25 years for sex offenses against children

Man sentenced to 25 years for sex offenses against children
Man sentenced to 25 years for sex offenses against children(state attorneys office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man who committed sex offenses against two young girls while armed was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday.

Christopher Michael Way, 30, of Panama City, pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, Lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious exhibition, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the State Attorney’s Office said Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark also ordered Way to serve 10 years of sex offender probation upon his release. That means he will be required to wear an electronic monitor, will be designated as a sex offender, and must complete sex offender counseling.

Prosecutor Jennifer Lieb said she was prepared to call witnesses and present evidence to prove Way committed offenses against two young girls in a Panama City home on June 12, 2021.

Officials say he was armed with a gun at the time, which he used to threaten the victims if they told anyone what he’d done.

Way also must register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life. He will not be allowed to have any contact with the victim, or any minor.

