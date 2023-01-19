Police department to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange event

A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.
A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.(Smith & Wesson)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. (Gray News) – A police department in Washington state is hosting its first “Guns for Gift Cards” exchange event on Jan. 31.

According to the Olympia Police Department, those who live in the area are encouraged to give up their eligible firearms to receive pre-paid Visa gift cards.

The police department announced that the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon that day by appointment.

Authorities said those who take part are asked to leave their weapons unloaded and bring them with the safety on and in a vehicle’s trunk or in a locked area of their car, like a toolbox. Officers at the location will then open the trunk or locked area and take the guns with the owner’s approval.

Items that will be ineligible are flare guns, starter pistols, BB guns, airsoft guns, and any other toy or replica guns, according to police.

The department said it won’t record the names of participants or conduct any records checks.

Police said appointments are available by calling 360-753-8139.

