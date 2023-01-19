Resolution Roundup: Creating a personalized vision board with Pinspiration PCB

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new goal in the new year may be working on more D.I.Y. projects. What better way to incorporate crafting and your goals than with a vision board?

A vision board is usually a collage of images that represent goals and dreams. It can include cut-out pictures from magazines and words that help inspire you to manifest your dreams and get where you want to go.

Shayla Bysina, the owner of Pinspiration PCB, said a large board or a one-word board is a great way to constantly see and remind yourself of your goals or resolutions.

Sam has goals for herself in 2023. On her board she included images of saving money, vacationing, consistently working out, and being where her feet are.

Pinspiration PCB is hosting a vision board class on Tuesday, January 24th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can learn more details and book a spot here.

For parties, DIY classes, and more visit the Pinspiration PCB website here.

