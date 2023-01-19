Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County.

Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.

Officials said the $4.7 million project began in August 2021. They said thousands of feet of water and sewer lines, along with pump stations, were placed along 251 acres of undeveloped land.

The land is planned to become the Northwest Florida Industrial Park at Woodlawn. It is expected to bring more economic growth to the area.

”So, this will open up this entire area to economic development,” Danny Glidewell, Walton County Commissioner for District 2, said. “New jobs, new residences, all the things that are we need to continue our making the quality of life better for Walton County.”

Glidewell said there are already a few businesses in the process of building at the industrial park, and there are more getting ready to break ground.

