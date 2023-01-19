Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

Follow Up On Sneads Elem
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school.

Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday.

That includes closing down Sneads Elementary and moving its students to Grand Ridge School making it a kindergarten through 8th grade school.

“People don’t like losing their school, but I tell them they’re not losing their school we’re just moving the location. Sneads Elementary is a great school Grand Ridge is a great school. Put them together and we’re expecting greater things,” said Benton.

Sneads Elementary will still be operating for at least another two years.

In that time, the new school will be built and will take two to three years to complete.

“Sneads has the high school 9-12. If we don’t have something at Grand Ridge, Grand Ridge will be left without any school, so this is saving both communities,” said Benton.

Superintendent Benton said with the schools five miles apart, it will be the same students.

the state legislature has given the school board $53 million for the project, Benton said they are getting ready for construction.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
The crash occurred on Caswell Road, east of Maes Lane.
Troopers: Car attempts U-turn in front of patrol vehicle, ends in collision
A woman has critical injuries after a head-on collision in Okaloosa County.
Woman critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

Follow Up On Sneads Elem
Follow Up On Sneads Elem
Chipley Walmart Shooting
Chipley Walmart Shooting
Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County...
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
hope school new track
Congressman Neal Dunn Visits Students At Hope School