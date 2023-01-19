Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school.

Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday.

That includes closing down Sneads Elementary and moving its students to Grand Ridge School making it a kindergarten through 8th grade school.

“People don’t like losing their school, but I tell them they’re not losing their school we’re just moving the location. Sneads Elementary is a great school Grand Ridge is a great school. Put them together and we’re expecting greater things,” said Benton.

Sneads Elementary will still be operating for at least another two years.

In that time, the new school will be built and will take two to three years to complete.

“Sneads has the high school 9-12. If we don’t have something at Grand Ridge, Grand Ridge will be left without any school, so this is saving both communities,” said Benton.

Superintendent Benton said with the schools five miles apart, it will be the same students.

the state legislature has given the school board $53 million for the project, Benton said they are getting ready for construction.

