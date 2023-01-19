PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Robin Mercer.

Honored by the nomination from her students, Ms. Mercer said it came as a surprise.

“It makes me feel very blessed that they think of me in that way,” said Mercer.

Ms. Mercer is a 6th grade ELA teacher at Cottondale High School. She has been teaching for 17 years, nine of those at Cottondale.

Her student, Forrest Folsom, said he nominated his teacher because of how she connects with her students.

“She’s not scared to tell you anything that needs to be said to you. She can get her point across really easily when she needs to,” said Folsom.

Ms. Mercer said she has always wanted to be a teacher. Her favorite part about teaching is that she has the opportunity to impact students’ lives like her teachers did for her, growing up.

“Because we help to mold their experiences, their leaning and if we can mold it in a way where they feel comfortable and they feel confident, then I think they can do anything in this world,” said Mercer.

Folsom says other students feel the same way.

“She is really funny, really kind and all together a really great teacher. I’m sure tons of other students would agree because every now and then, we’ll have a ton of 7th and 8th graders run in the classroom during break to come and hug her and what not,” said Folsom.

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Robin Mercer!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.