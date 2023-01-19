Traffic stop ends in drug charges against Crestview woman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman in Crestview is facing possession charges after deputies say they found several substances in her vehicle.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Javonnia Peak and Sgt. Joe Milonas were working on Interstate 10 on Thursday morning when the two conducted a traffic stop for 47-year-old Carolyn Satterfield of Crestview.

Officials claim after consent for a vehicle search was given, Milonas located a “Hide A Can”, where meth, prescription pills, and marijuana were allegedly hidden inside. Numerous unopened vape pens were also reportedly found, as well as over $800 worth of lottery tickets.

Deputies say Satterfield worked at a Shell gas station in Freeport, where the owner was contacted and advised she was a suspect of items that were stolen last night.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted in reference to the incident.

Satterfield was charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of a new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of electronic weapon by a convicted felon, and felony violation of probation.

