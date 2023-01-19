Walton County First Responders: New CPR equipment to increase patient survival rate

Walton Fire District New CPR Equipment
By Claire Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Fire Rescue has unveiled a new CPR system that officials say will be a gamechanger for patients.

The EleGARD Heads-Up CPR System is a new piece of equipment that elevates the patient’s head and torso 30 degrees and is meant to help airflow and blood circulation.

The idea is to decrease the chances of neurological damage during CPR.

”EleGARD Heads-Up CPR System increases neurologically intact survival rate up to 70%,” Lindsey Timpano, community paramedic for Walton County Fire Rescue, said. “That is a huge deal, because through the years of running cardiac arrest- whether in the hospital, out of hospital, no matter how we change the medications, changed the order in which we’ve done things- there’s never been a change in survival rates until this piece of equipment.”

Timpano told NewsChannel 7 she had been following along to the development and trials of the equipment, and advocated for the district to get it as soon as it became available.

”I’m really proud to belong to an agency that is an advocate for our community and realizes that this piece of equipment can make a huge difference in outcomes, which is what we’re here for,” Timpano said.

Officials said Walton County Fire Rescue is the first district in the panhandle to get this new equipment.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
The crash occurred on Caswell Road, east of Maes Lane.
Troopers: Car attempts U-turn in front of patrol vehicle, ends in collision
A woman has critical injuries after a head-on collision in Okaloosa County.
Woman critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

HCA Inpatient Rehab Ribbon Cutting
HCA Inpatient Rehab Ribbon Cutting
Janice Lucas Announcing Candidacy
Janice Lucas Announcing Candidacy
US 331 Water & Sewer Ribbon Cutting
US 331 Water & Sewer Ribbon Cutting
Walton Fire District New CPR Equipment
Walton Fire District New CPR Equipment