Walton County First Responders: New CPR equipment to increase patient survival rate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Fire Rescue has unveiled a new CPR system that officials say will be a gamechanger for patients.

The EleGARD Heads-Up CPR System is a new piece of equipment that elevates the patient’s head and torso 30 degrees and is meant to help airflow and blood circulation.

The idea is to decrease the chances of neurological damage during CPR.

”EleGARD Heads-Up CPR System increases neurologically intact survival rate up to 70%,” Lindsey Timpano, community paramedic for Walton County Fire Rescue, said. “That is a huge deal, because through the years of running cardiac arrest- whether in the hospital, out of hospital, no matter how we change the medications, changed the order in which we’ve done things- there’s never been a change in survival rates until this piece of equipment.”

Timpano told NewsChannel 7 she had been following along to the development and trials of the equipment, and advocated for the district to get it as soon as it became available.

”I’m really proud to belong to an agency that is an advocate for our community and realizes that this piece of equipment can make a huge difference in outcomes, which is what we’re here for,” Timpano said.

Officials said Walton County Fire Rescue is the first district in the panhandle to get this new equipment.

