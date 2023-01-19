Wednesday Evening Forecast

Spotty showers return overnight tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL as a cold front approaches our area. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will be 30-40% with the highest chances early Thursday morning until about lunch. By the afternoon skies will clear and drier air will begin to filter into NWFL. Highs will reach the mid 70s Thursday. Winds will be S/SW at 15 mph. By Friday morning drier and cooler air returns with lows in the 40s to near 50. Rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday. Another round of rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now we are expecting 1.5-3″ of rain over the coming week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

