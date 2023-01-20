Childcare worker arrested after striking child during diaper change

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local childcare worker has been arrested after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change.

Detectives from the Panama City Police Department say they were notified by the Department of Children and Families about an incident that involved 38-year-old Jessica Mills.

Mills allegedly struck the child with a closed fist during a diaper change, threw a diaper in his face and forced his legs into his abdomen. According to the DCF report, the child had severe bruising from the incident.

Mills was charged with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child and booked into the Bay County Jail.

PCPD is asking the public that if they are aware of any additional acts on children possibly in Mills’ care to contact the department at 850-872-3100. They can also report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

