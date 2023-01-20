A cool feel for Friday, rain chances return this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with just a few clouds passing through on satellite. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning but a general increase in clouds through the day.

Temperatures have turned cool if not chilly on us this morning. We’ll get the day started in the 40s inland to near 50 on the coast. Grab a jacket for the morning drive. You may be able to shed it in the afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the mid 60s in the mostly to partly sunny skies today. It’ll get chilly quickly after sunset. So if you have any evening plans, keep the extra layer handy.

Another storm system is on approach for the weekend. Cloudy skies are expected for Saturday with rain chances rising into the afternoon off a warm front moving up out of the Gulf. Showers stay in the forecast through Saturday night and Sunday morning with a gradual decrease in rain Sunday afternoon from west to east.

Temperatures will remain chilly this weekend with 40s Saturday morning and with a lack of sunshine we’ll only see highs near 60. The warm front boosts Sunday afternoon’s highs to near 70. But as this system passes a cold front through late Sunday afternoon, temperatures dip back down into the 40s by Monday morning with more seasonal highs in the 60s early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies as clouds increase through the day. Highs today reach the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the rise by Saturday afternoon and looking likely Saturday night through much of the morning and midday on Sunday.

