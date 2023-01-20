Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others

Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly $938,000 to the defendants in the case.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By JILL COLVIN
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida Judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys Thursday, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others.

In a blistering filing, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accused Trump of a “pattern of abuse of the courts” for filing frivolous lawsuits for political purposes, which he said “undermines the rule of law” and “amounts to obstruction of justice.”

“Here, we are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose,” he wrote.

Citing Trump’s recent legal action against the Pulitzer Prize board, New York Attorney General Letitia James, big tech companies and CNN, he described Trump as “a prolific and sophisticated litigant” who uses the courts “to seek revenge on political adversaries.”

“He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process,” he wrote.

The ruling required Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay nearly $938,000 to the defendants in the case.

A spokesman for Trump and Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

Middlebrooks in September dismissed the suit Trump had filed against Clinton, former top FBI officials and the Democratic Party, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others conspired to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia.

The lawsuit had named as defendants Clinton and some of her top advisers, as well as former FBI Director James Comey and other FBI officials involved in the investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign had coordinated with Russia to sway the outcome of the election.

He said then the suit contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to officer involved shooting at Chipley Walmart.
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation
Fatal crash generic
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
A woman has critical injuries after a head-on collision in Okaloosa County.
Woman critically injured after head-on collision
Satterfield was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail and charged with possession of controlled...
Traffic stop ends in drug charges against Crestview woman

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an...
Florida blocks high school AP African American studies class
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's.
Foodie Friday: Cooking with Carrabba's
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
6-year-old with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
One man critical injured in multiple car accident in Walton County.
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition