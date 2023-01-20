Foodie Friday: Cooking with Carrabba’s

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Towards the end of January, resolutions like eating healthy might start to fade out. However, with delicious, meals from Carrabba’s, they don’t have to.

Marcell Morales, Chef at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, stopped by the studio today to show viewers how to prepare a few dishes under 500 calories.

To follow Morales’s motto 2023 is for me so whether wanting to try these recipes at home, or stop in at Carrabba’s in Panama City, eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring.

Morales featured the Chicken Marsala, Tuscan-Grilled Pork Chop, and his favorite Chicken Bryann off the Carrabba’s menu. He then began to prepare the signature seafood dish, The Mahi Wulf.

Watch the videos attached for healthy cooking tips on this Foodie Friday.

