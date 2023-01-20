Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said on Thursday afternoon, just east of the intersection of State Road 20 and Cowford Road, a 55-year-old man was driving a pickup truck westbound on State Road 20. As the pickup truck attempted to pass a tractor-trailer several vehicles ahead of him, the truck collided head-on with an SUV traveling eastbound in the opposite lane.

As a result of this crash, Troopers said a different pickup truck collided with the rear end of the SUV pushing the SUV into the oncoming traffic and hitting the front of a tractor-trailer. The 45-year-old driver of the SUV is in critical condition.

