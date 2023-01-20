Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition

One man critical injured in multiple car accident in Walton County.
One man critical injured in multiple car accident in Walton County.(KYTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said on Thursday afternoon, just east of the intersection of State Road 20 and Cowford Road, a 55-year-old man was driving a pickup truck westbound on State Road 20. As the pickup truck attempted to pass a tractor-trailer several vehicles ahead of him, the truck collided head-on with an SUV traveling eastbound in the opposite lane.

As a result of this crash, Troopers said a different pickup truck collided with the rear end of the SUV pushing the SUV into the oncoming traffic and hitting the front of a tractor-trailer. The 45-year-old driver of the SUV is in critical condition.

