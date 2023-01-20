Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of Santa Claus.(Cumberland Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (Gray News) - Police in Rhode Island say they have received a unique request from one of their residents.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, a girl has requested officers to test DNA from a cookie and carrots that were left at her house over Christmas weekend.

The police department reports the young resident wants the items checked for evidence of Santa Claus visiting her home on Christmas.

Police said their young investigator provided them with some partially eaten carrots to determine if reindeer were present along with a half-eaten cookie reportedly left behind by Santa.

Police Chief Matthew Benson said he has forwarded the girl’s evidence to the Rhode Island Department of Health for analysis to examine possible DNA traces from Santa while comparing the bite marks to any of Santa’s reindeer on file.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission,” Benson shared in a news release. “We will do our very best to provide answers for her.”

Cumberland police said that while they wait for the DNA results, they have shared evidence with the girl, which includes a photo of a reindeer, that supports Santa’s presence in her neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to officer involved shooting at Chipley Walmart.
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation
home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
Fatal crash generic
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
One man critical injured in multiple car accident in Walton County.
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
A man who stabbed a woman more than 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week.
Man sentenced to life after stabbing woman over 100 times
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records