The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Bob Hurst

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Bob Hurst at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23.

His presentation will focus on a new book by Jackson County historian, Dale Cox, called “The Fort at Prospect Bluff”. He will show new 3D images of the fort and how new findings in foreign archives have revealed new information on the fort and its inhabitants. His new book will be on sale. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to officer involved shooting at Chipley Walmart.
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation
Fatal crash generic
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
One man critical injured in multiple car accident in Walton County.
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition

Latest News

A local woman has been arrested after deputies say she admitted to shooting and killing her...
Woman charged after shooting and killing boyfriend, police say
The Historical Society of Bay County prepares for special guest Dale Cox to present his new...
The Historical Society of Bay County Presents guest speaker Dale Cox
NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's.
Foodie Friday: Cooking with Carrabba's part three
NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's.
Foodie Friday: Cooking with Carrabba’s