The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Dale Cox

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Dale Cox at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23.

His presentation will focus on his new book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff. He will show new 3D images of the fort and how new findings in foreign archives have revealed new information on the fort and its inhabitants. His new book will be on sale. The event is free and open to the public.

