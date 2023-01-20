Panama City Rescue Mission running out of items for meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama city Rescue Mission said they’re about to run out of food, and they need your help.

Representatives said they’re running low or are completely out of necessary items.

Including onion powder, garlic powder, and even salt and sugar, among other seasonings. They could also use beef and chicken broth and tea.

They also need plates, bowls and plasticware. They said they’re serving 400 plates and bowls a week.

“I need these items I told you about as soon as possible,” said Michele Bates. the Donations Coordinator at the rescue mission.

“Instant mashed potatoes we need we’re in desperate need, we only have two packs left, and we cook twice a week with these instant mashed potatoes,” said Bates.

If you would like to help out the Rescue Mission here is the link for items, they are needing.

