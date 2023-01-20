Panama City Rescue Mission running out of items for meals

Rescue Mission Out Of Items
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama city Rescue Mission said they’re about to run out of food, and they need your help.

Representatives said they’re running low or are completely out of necessary items.

Including onion powder, garlic powder, and even salt and sugar, among other seasonings. They could also use beef and chicken broth and tea.

They also need plates, bowls and plasticware. They said they’re serving 400 plates and bowls a week.

“I need these items I told you about as soon as possible,” said Michele Bates. the Donations Coordinator at the rescue mission.

“Instant mashed potatoes we need we’re in desperate need, we only have two packs left, and we cook twice a week with these instant mashed potatoes,” said Bates.

If you would like to help out the Rescue Mission here is the link for items, they are needing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation
A woman has critical injuries after a head-on collision in Okaloosa County.
Woman critically injured after head-on collision
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Police respond to officer involved shooting at Chipley Walmart.
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

Latest News

Faces: Take Stock Mentorship
Faces: Take Stock Mentorship
First Home Closing With Rebuild Florida
First Home Closing With Rebuild Florida
Rescue Mission Out Of Items
Rescue Mission Out Of Items
home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city