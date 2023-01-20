Thursday Evening Forecast

Cooler and sunnier weather is briefly returning
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with cooler air returning to NWFL. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be Northwest at 5-10 mph. On Friday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. The weather starts to change to start this weekend as an area of low pressure moves up from the Gulf. That will increase rain chances over our area Saturday evening into the first half of Sunday. Rain chances will be 40% Saturday and 90% Sunday. Rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday. Overall expect 2″ of rain between the two rain events. Expect much cooler weather later next week.

