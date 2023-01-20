Woman charged after shooting and killing boyfriend, police say

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman has been arrested after deputies say she admitted to shooting and killing her boyfriend.

On Friday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Nicole Harris reported the shooting after 1 a.m. from the residence she shared with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Vivian Smith.

Deputies say they arrived and found Smith on the bed with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead by BCSO at the scene.

Harris allegedly told officials several inconsistent statements that did not match up with the evidence found at the crime scene.

After speaking with Harris further, BCSO found out a verbal altercation occurred before the shooting between the couple. Harris said that Smith intended to leave her and move back to his home in South Florida. She then told deputies Smith went to sleep, and a short time later, Harris shot him in the head.

Harris was charged with an open count of murder and has been taken to the Bay County Jail.

