Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, January 20th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball / Boys

Freeport 71 Vernon 33

Graceville 55 Holmes 56

Franklin 79 Wewahitchka 40

Choctaw 54 Molsey 48

Crestview 52 Walton 33

Altha 24 Sneads 65

Cottondale 46 Malone 35

Bay 30 Newsome 50

Destin 60 Bozeman 67

Marianna 65 Florida A&M 48

Bethlehem 40 Paxton 52

Port St. Joe 39 Blountstown 47

High School Basketball / Girls

Port St. Joe 56 Blountstown 31

Central Christian 24 Rocky Bayou 47

Bethlehem 27 Paxton 48

Choctaw 41 Mosley 35

Walton 22 Crestview 69

Polar Springs 54 Freeport 47

Rutherford 81 Arnold 42

High School Soccer / Boys

Bay 6 Rutherford 0

Freeport (Forfeit) Escambia 1

Fort Walton Beach 0 South Walton 2

High School Soccer / Girls

Marianna 1 Gadsden County 2

Rocky Bayou Christian 2 Milton 0

Destin 5 Rutherford 1

Bozeman 1 Walton 7

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Mulligan Memorial Wrestling
Mulligan Memorial Wrestling

Most Read

home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
Police respond to officer involved shooting at Chipley Walmart.
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation
Fatal crash generic
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
One man critical injured in multiple car accident in Walton County.
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition

Latest News

Henlee Haynes has had a broken ankle, broken collar bone, and dislocated knee but that hasn't...
Henlee Haynes is State Champ Who’s the Poster Child For Perseverance
Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, January 19th
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, January 18th
Bay Welcoming in 47 Teams for the 4th Annual George Mulligan Memorial Wrestling Tournament
Bay Welcoming in 47 Teams for the 4th Annual George Mulligan Memorial Wrestling Tournament