Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, January 20th
High School Basketball / Boys
Freeport 71 Vernon 33
Graceville 55 Holmes 56
Franklin 79 Wewahitchka 40
Choctaw 54 Molsey 48
Crestview 52 Walton 33
Altha 24 Sneads 65
Cottondale 46 Malone 35
Bay 30 Newsome 50
Destin 60 Bozeman 67
Marianna 65 Florida A&M 48
Bethlehem 40 Paxton 52
Port St. Joe 39 Blountstown 47
High School Basketball / Girls
Port St. Joe 56 Blountstown 31
Central Christian 24 Rocky Bayou 47
Bethlehem 27 Paxton 48
Choctaw 41 Mosley 35
Walton 22 Crestview 69
Polar Springs 54 Freeport 47
Rutherford 81 Arnold 42
High School Soccer / Boys
Bay 6 Rutherford 0
Freeport (Forfeit) Escambia 1
Fort Walton Beach 0 South Walton 2
High School Soccer / Girls
Marianna 1 Gadsden County 2
Rocky Bayou Christian 2 Milton 0
Destin 5 Rutherford 1
Bozeman 1 Walton 7
