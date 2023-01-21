Bay County Chamber Celebrates 110th Annual Dinner

bay chamber dinner
bay chamber dinner(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local leaders, organizations and community activists came together tonight for the 110th annual Bay County Chamber of commerce awards dinner.

It was a night for the chamber to show local community leaders and organizations just how much they are appreciated for their contributions to the local economy and their service to the community during 2022.

Chamber president Carol Roberts says there were a lot of successes last year for the chamber.

She said some of their standouts from last year include the many awards they collected at the Florida Association of chamber professionals and the campaign they conducted for education, a better way to a brighter bay.

“We’re looking forward to another busy year through infrastructure and community development we love carrying the flag to build a better bay county through those infrastructure projects,” said Carol Roberts chamber president.

Each year the chamber recognizes an outstanding member with its member of the year award.

Darren Haiman was announced as the 2022 recipient.

The chairman’s award was presented to retired Senator George Gainer for his quote lifelong dedication to Bay County.

The final award of the night was the Lauren Merriam Memorial award, the chamber’s highest honor.

The 2022 award went to Frank Hall.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

