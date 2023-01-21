FREEDOM FRIDAY: Jodi Anderson

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each Friday on Newschannel 7 at 4, we highlight an overcomer of addiction.

This week, meet Jodi Anderson, a mother who’s celebrating nearly two years of sobriety.

Now she is opening the door to a new home.

“When I showed up [to Path of Grace], I was so broken and I had no self-esteem. I didn’t think it was possible to get better,” she said.

She says sexual abuse as a child, and a bad divorce, paired with mental illness led her to self-medicate and be medicated by doctors, leading to her addiction.

“I tried doctors, the mental hospital, and everything, and nothing seemed to help, but Path of Grace really showed me that I have a life worth living,” she added.

She and other overcomers are now putting in the groundwork to get Serenity Village ready for them and others to move in.

They also want to make way for other women to stay sober.

She told Newschannel 7 that Path of Grace was different than other methods of working to get clean because they teach you that really God loves you.

She says she also felt genuinely cared for.

She now plans to move into Serenity Village soon.

Managing Director, Eddie Mansfield says Serenity Village is a place for the overcoming women to have support, helping them stay sober.

As a teen, he said he started substance abuse and did not stop until age 38.

He says there are common misconceptions about addiction.

That’s even amongst people currently addicted.

“Because a lot of it is even mental stuff. Sometimes the drugs do it. Some people think they are messed up, but they just need to get off the drugs,” he said.

He says it’s also a misconception getting clean is a quick process.

“You didn’t become that way overnight and you’re not going to get fixed overnight... Once you do, you realize how good life is without that stuff,” he added.

He says locations like Serenity Village help those who’ve made the choice to live a healthier lifestyle, to continue the process of staying in the healthy lifestyle.

If you’re in need of help for yourself or loved one, struggling with addiction, you can visit https://www.pathofgrace.net/.

If you’d like to support their organization, you can donate directly to them, or visit their thrift stores.

More information about the Miramar located, visit https://www.facebook.com/POGthriftmiramarbeach.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.