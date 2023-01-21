OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to serve her warrants.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they went to a house on Sugartown Road in Crestview to find a woman with outstanding warrants in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County Saturday.

Deputies said the woman, Heather Sutton, 33, slammed a door on the deputies when they arrived at the home.

They said Sutton then tried to climb out a window before being confronted by the deputies and going back inside.

Officials said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called in after Sutton refused to come out of the house for several hours.

NewsChannel 7 is told a search warrant was obtained, and the Special Response Team members entered the home to take Sutton into custody.

Authorities said Sutton was charged with resisting an officer, along with the outstanding OCSO warrant for the same offense, which deputies said dated back to August of 2022 when Sutton ran from a traffic stop.

Officials report the Santa Rosa County warrants include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

