PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over.

Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

