“Something for everyone” at Florida Panhandle Toy Expo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be the largest car dealership in the Panhandle this weekend. The cars, though, are just a bit smaller than what’s in your garage.

The Florida Panhandle Toy Expo is back this weekend, and organizers say there are 50 to 60 thousand diecast cars for sale in the venue. The event includes a variety of other collectable toys as well.

The expo unites people from all walks of life, with more than 50 vendor tables available for people to buy, sell, or trade their favorite collectibles.

“We have vendors in almost every state, some come from California, from Alabama, Wisconsin to just about everywhere. We have got guys that come from the United Kingdom. So, it’s just really widespread,” Event Organizer Tim Pattison said.

The event is open to the community, with fun for the whole family. Kids can meet their favorite superheroes, and the event also features celebrity appearances and a car show! But for vendors, the sense of community amongst other die cast fanatics is what makes attending so fun.

“We’ll talk to fellow collectors and listen to stories and talk about what you find here and what you find there... It’s fun! It’s a lot of fun!” vendor and collector, Steve Tripp, said.

The event is also put on for a good cause. With each edition of the expo, Tim Pattison and his wife Stormy choose a charity to support. This weekend, the expo is raising money for the Hope Project. Vendors and attendees are invited to donate, and there’s a toy auction where proceeds go to the charity.

“It’s our first experience with the toy expo, and it’s a great thing. People are so caring, and we’re just thankful for anything, because everything does help,” Hope Project Founder David Trogdon said.

The expo runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with free admission. It’s located at 223 Shalimar St, Panama City Beach, FL. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

