Weekend Forecast

Rain chances will be high this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Its going to be an unsettled weekend here in NWFL with showers and storms becoming likely. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy and dry to start the day. The rain chances will increase by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. The rain chances become likely overnight Saturday into Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will be 90%. Storms become likely by Sunday morning and some could be strong to severe. We will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach near 70. The rain ends by the late afternoon and evening with sun returning by Monday. Expect 1-1.5″ of rain this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to officer involved shooting at Chipley Walmart.
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation
Fatal crash generic
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
One man critical injured in multiple car accident in Walton County.
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition

Latest News

Rain chances will be on the increase Saturday into Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's planner.
A cool feel for Friday, rain chances return this weekend
Sunny and quiet weather for Friday gives way to rain this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's conditions.
A midday light shower is possible but not likely