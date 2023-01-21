Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Its going to be an unsettled weekend here in NWFL with showers and storms becoming likely. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy and dry to start the day. The rain chances will increase by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. The rain chances become likely overnight Saturday into Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will be 90%. Storms become likely by Sunday morning and some could be strong to severe. We will have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach near 70. The rain ends by the late afternoon and evening with sun returning by Monday. Expect 1-1.5″ of rain this weekend.

