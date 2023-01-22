Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, January 21st
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Basketball / Boys
Chipola 54 Tallahassee 62
Gulf Coast 62 Northwest Florida 81
JUCO Basketball / Girls
Chipola 85 Tallahassee 45
Gulf coast 60 Northwest Florida 73
High School Basketball / Boys
Chipley 51 Destin 71
Bay 41 NFEI 57
South Walton 57 Prattville 58
North Bay Haven 59 Arnold 76
High School Basketball / Girls
Florida A&M 50 Poplar Springs 66
Holmes County 39 Rutherford 68
Chipley 34 Ponce De Leon 40
High School Soccer / Boys
South Walton 2 Choctaw 3
Leon 3 Port St. Joe 1
High School Soccer / Girls
Leon 5 Port St. Joe 0
Bay 4 Bozeman 3
