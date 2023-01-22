Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, January 21st

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Basketball / Boys

Chipola 54 Tallahassee 62

Gulf Coast 62 Northwest Florida 81

JUCO Basketball / Girls

Chipola 85 Tallahassee 45

Gulf coast 60 Northwest Florida 73

High School Basketball / Boys

Chipley 51 Destin 71

Bay 41 NFEI 57

South Walton 57 Prattville 58

North Bay Haven 59 Arnold 76

High School Basketball / Girls

Florida A&M 50 Poplar Springs 66

Holmes County 39 Rutherford 68

Chipley 34 Ponce De Leon 40

High School Soccer / Boys

South Walton 2 Choctaw 3

Leon 3 Port St. Joe 1

High School Soccer / Girls

Leon 5 Port St. Joe 0

Bay 4 Bozeman 3

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

