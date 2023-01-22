Bay County Excellance in Education Awards

PANAMA CITY BEACH , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools held their Excellence in Education awards ceremony on Saturday.

This ceremony recognizes all nominees for the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the year, and Rookie Teacher of the Year from each school. The winners from the three categories were announced along with the top five finalists.

Adrianna Swearingen won teacher of the year, Ivy McDonald rookie teacher of the year, and Verma Hines support employee of year.

The ceremony also recognized the previously announced Teacher of A lifetime, Assistant Administrator of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year and Principal of the Year.

