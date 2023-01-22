Bozeman Cheer is Advancing to State Finals
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High held the Emerald Coast Cheer Championships today.
Local area teams competing:
Bozeman
Bay
North Bay Haven
Port St. Joe
Destin Middle
South Walton
Choctaw
Crestview
Niceville
Vernon
Holmes
Bozeman cheer won the Middle Non-Tumbling division and advance to Gainesville for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship on February 3rd and 4th. (This was the first time in 5 years, Bozeman formed a competitive cheer squad.)
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.