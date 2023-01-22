Bozeman Cheer is Advancing to State Finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High held the Emerald Coast Cheer Championships today.

Local area teams competing:

Bozeman

Bay

North Bay Haven

Port St. Joe

Destin Middle

South Walton

Choctaw

Crestview

Niceville

Vernon

Holmes

Bozeman cheer won the Middle Non-Tumbling division and advance to Gainesville for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship on February 3rd and 4th. (This was the first time in 5 years, Bozeman formed a competitive cheer squad.)

