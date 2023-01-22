Dry and cool stretch ahead of more rain Tuesday Night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another soggy Sunday in the Panhandle, with a good inch or two of rain falling across the area.

Tonight, intermittent showers will wane slowly with the radar clear between 9p.m. and midnight. As the associated cold front marches east, associated cloud cover will depart as well with skies clearing significantly by sunrise. Winds will become northerly behind the frontal passage, drawing in much cooler air for Monday morning. Your day will start sunny but with temperatures in the mid 40s, so we’re back to bundling up as we head to work.

Sunshine will do little work on our temperatures Monday afternoon, with highs just a few degrees below normal. Coastal areas will sit in the low 60s with inland communities struggling to break out of the 50s. Monday night will be cooler yet, with many folks falling into the 30s overnight.

Tuesday will be a largely dry day with temperatures seasonal (mid 60s). By Tuesday night, the next round of rainfall will threaten the Panhandle. There’s a chance for severe weather with this next system; we’ll have more on that as the event draws closer.

