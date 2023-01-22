PCBPD investigating fatal crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Back Beach Road (Highway 98) Saturday night, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

PCBPD said at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in the area of the Sunnyside Apartments on Back Beach Road.

According to reports, preliminary investigations shows that a Smart car was traveling west on Back Beach Road in the eastbound lanes with no headlights on. Officers say the Smart car allegedly hit an SUV that was traveling east on Back Beach Road, causing the SUV to roll over.

Police said the driver of the car was identified as 68-year-old Alvin Francis Gauthreaux III, of Panama City Bach. Gauthreaux sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCBPD reports the driver and passenger in the SUV were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that at this time it could not be determined if alcohol was a factor. The Panama City Beach Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

