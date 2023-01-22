Showers and thunderstorms make for soggy Sunday forecast

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday Folks!

We’re looking forward to a very wet Sunday forecast throughout the Panhandle, as our next system brings relentless rain overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Around midnight, showers will become widespread and more intense, as a warm front lifts north across the state. Some storms will to be strong to severe, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the Panhandle within a marginal (Level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threats we’re keeping an eye on are strong to severe straight-line winds (>58mph), heavy rainfall, and possibly one to two tornados. By lunchtime, the threat for severe weather will wane, with general scattered showers and storms continuing until the early evening hours.

Once this system departs, breezy, dry, and cooler conditions will settle in for Monday. Expect gradual clearing throughout the morning, with mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. Highs will settle in around 60 degrees. Things warm gradually for Tuesday ahead of our next real chance for severe weather Tuesday Night into Wednesday.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weathercast.

