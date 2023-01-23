Bay County tests alternative water treatment product

Beginning Monday, Bay County Utility Services (BCUS) will be trialing a different chemical to...
Beginning Monday, Bay County Utility Services (BCUS) will be trialing a different chemical to clean the area’s drinking water. It’s a two-week pilot program approved by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With recent supply chain shortages, Bay County is working to get ahead of the game and prevent any issues that could impact the area’s drinking water.

Beginning Monday, Bay County Utility Services (BCUS) will be trialing a different chemical to clean the area’s drinking water. It’s a two-week pilot program approved by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. If it does work, officials said it could come with some other benefits as well.

Keeping clean water flowing is the goal for BCUS, but this past year’s supply chain issues haven’t made it easy.

“Everything drinking, showering, cooking, serves the entire county,” Sean Lathrop, the Superintendent of Bay County Utility Water Services, said. “One of our chemical companies had a hard time getting our treatment chemical to us.”

The risk of not having safe water is one Lathrop said he doesn’t want to take, which is why the department decided to try an alternative chemical.

“So during that time, we decided to take the initiative to look at a different treatment chemical,” Lathrop said. “The main coagulant right now is ferric sulfate and this new one is going to be aluminum chloride. Does the same exact thing to the water. It’s just a reaction from the positive and the negative.”

Not only is it more accessible, but it’s also safer for workers.

Right now, we use sulfuric acid for Ph control, and we would not have to use that anymore,” Lathrop said.

It could also save the county some big bucks.

“It has the possibility to save between $100,000 to $200,000 a year,” Lathrop said.

The pilot program will only be tested using half the plant.

“As you can see here, we have two basins. So, one of our basins is going to be running the main coagulant that we use today, and the other basin is going to be the trial,” Lathrop said.

If something goes wrong, the other filters are on standby and ready to switch back to normal operations.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

home closings
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
One killed in crash in Bay County
Former WJHG employee, current Fox News Meteorologist, gets attacked.
Former WJHG and current Fox News Meteorologist attacked on NYC subway
PCBPD investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night on Highway 98.
PCBPD investigating fatal crash

Latest News

The victim told officers she woke up while sleeping on her couch to see a man standing over her.
Man arrested for attempted sexual battery
(from left to right) Terelle Devonte Ganzy, Earnest Ray Lyles, Trevarius Lamont Potter, and...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper...
More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker
Roughly 2,000 people went to a charity fish fry in Fort Walton Beach on Jan. 22 to show their...
Charity fish fry held for fallen sheriff’s deputy’s family in Okaloosa County