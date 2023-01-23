A chilly start to the work week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning early on. However, clouds will increase a bit as the morning unfolds. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds into the midday, with a bit more clouds than sun at times.

Temperatures are chilly out the door this morning with most starting the day off in the 40s. And we’ll remain chilly through much of the morning drive. The increase in a bit of low clouds through the morning will limit the warming we’ll create today. Highs will only reach the mid 50s for those inland who get socked into a bit more clouds than others. The Forgotten Coast may have the best shot at reaching the 60s today. Most will fall somewhere in between.

Our next storm system is not far off in the forecast. We’ll see it develop today in the Southern Rockies. It’ll take shape over Texas and eventually the Southwestern Gulf by tomorrow.

Clouds will increase late in the day as the warm front moves in across the Northern Gulf. Temperatures return to the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll pick up on a small shot for a late day shower.

But the better chance for storms will fall along the cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the storms gradually moving out through the midday Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures return to the chilly 50s for highs behind this front into the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds increasing tomorrow with rain chances becoming likely by Wednesday morning.

