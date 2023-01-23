Congratulations to Bay District’s Teacher of the Year, Adrianna Swearingen

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Any opportunity to recognize the teachers in the community is cause for celebration, and one big announcement was made over the weekend.

Adrianna Swearingen, a teacher and media specialist at Northside Elementary School, is this year’s Bay District Teacher of the Year.

Swearingen said that she is overwhelmed with joy and honored to be selected.

To anyone with an interest in teaching, Swearingen said if there is an interest there may be a calling. She encourages anyone with that calling to dive into it because, “We do need teachers, but we need people that love children and love people to raise great people, Swearingen said.

Going on to the state competition next, Swearingen said she is excited to represent all the great teachers of the area.

Congratulations to Bay District’s Teacher of the Year, Adrianna Swearingen!

